Douglas Booth Suits Up for 'Loving Vincent' BFI London Film Fest Premiere - Watch Trailer!

Douglas Booth is dapper in a suit while posing alongside co-star Helen McCrory at the UK premiere of their latest film Loving Vincent held during the 2017 BFI London Film Festival on Monday (October 9) in London, England.

The 25-year-old actor and Helen, 49, were joined at the event by director-writer Hugh Welchman, as well as Damian Lewis, Jack Whitehall and singer Lianne La Havas who came out to show their support for the flick.

Loving Vincent, the world’s first fully oil painted feature film, brings the artwork of Vincent van Gogh to life in an exploration of the complicated life and controversial death of one of history’s most celebrated artists.

More than six years in the making with the help of 125 specially trained painters, Loving Vincent is a uniquely animated film composed of 65,000 painted frames – Watch trailer below!



‘Loving Vincent’ | Official Trailer