Top Stories
Tyler Posey Addresses Leaked Video Scandal for the First Time

Tyler Posey Addresses Leaked Video Scandal for the First Time

Tue, 10 October 2017 at 9:47 am

Douglas Booth Suits Up for 'Loving Vincent' BFI London Film Fest Premiere - Watch Trailer!

Douglas Booth Suits Up for 'Loving Vincent' BFI London Film Fest Premiere - Watch Trailer!

Douglas Booth is dapper in a suit while posing alongside co-star Helen McCrory at the UK premiere of their latest film Loving Vincent held during the 2017 BFI London Film Festival on Monday (October 9) in London, England.

The 25-year-old actor and Helen, 49, were joined at the event by director-writer Hugh Welchman, as well as Damian Lewis, Jack Whitehall and singer Lianne La Havas who came out to show their support for the flick.

Loving Vincent, the world’s first fully oil painted feature film, brings the artwork of Vincent van Gogh to life in an exploration of the complicated life and controversial death of one of history’s most celebrated artists.

More than six years in the making with the help of 125 specially trained painters, Loving Vincent is a uniquely animated film composed of 65,000 painted frames – Watch trailer below!


‘Loving Vincent’ | Official Trailer
Just Jared on Facebook
douglas booth suits up for loving vinent bfi london film fest premiere 01
douglas booth suits up for loving vinent bfi london film fest premiere 02
douglas booth suits up for loving vinent bfi london film fest premiere 03
douglas booth suits up for loving vinent bfi london film fest premiere 04
douglas booth suits up for loving vinent bfi london film fest premiere 05
douglas booth suits up for loving vinent bfi london film fest premiere 06
douglas booth suits up for loving vinent bfi london film fest premiere 07
douglas booth suits up for loving vinent bfi london film fest premiere 08
douglas booth suits up for loving vinent bfi london film fest premiere 09
douglas booth suits up for loving vinent bfi london film fest premiere 10
douglas booth suits up for loving vinent bfi london film fest premiere 11
douglas booth suits up for loving vinent bfi london film fest premiere 12
douglas booth suits up for loving vinent bfi london film fest premiere 13
douglas booth suits up for loving vinent bfi london film fest premiere 14
douglas booth suits up for loving vinent bfi london film fest premiere 15
douglas booth suits up for loving vinent bfi london film fest premiere 16
douglas booth suits up for loving vinent bfi london film fest premiere 17
douglas booth suits up for loving vinent bfi london film fest premiere 18
douglas booth suits up for loving vinent bfi london film fest premiere 19
douglas booth suits up for loving vinent bfi london film fest premiere 20

Credit: Jeff Spicer, Mario Mitsis; Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Damian Lewis, Douglas Booth, Helen McCrory, Jack Whitehall, Lianne La Havas

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Nelly's ex-girlfriend Ashanti is speaking out about his rape accusations - TMZ
  • Jordan Fisher is sharing his adoption story - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Winslet and other celebrities are speaking out against Harvey Weinstein - TooFab
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi just released its first full trailer - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Tiffany Thornton is defending her new marriage following her husband's passing in 2015 - Just Jared Jr