Top Stories
Tyler Posey Addresses Leaked Video Scandal for the First Time

Tyler Posey Addresses Leaked Video Scandal for the First Time

Tue, 10 October 2017 at 10:30 am

Emmy Rossum Supports Frankie Shaw & Connie Britton at 'Smilf' Premiere!

Emmy Rossum Supports Frankie Shaw & Connie Britton at 'Smilf' Premiere!

Emmy Rossum strikes a pose on the red carpet while attending the series premiere of SMILF held at Harmony Gold Theater on Monday (October 9) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old Shameless actress stepped out to support her pal Frankie Shaw, who is the star of the brand new comedy, which is set to premiere on Sunday (November 5) at 10pm ET.

Also in attendance at the premiere was Frankie‘s co-stars Connie Britton, Rosie O’Donnell, Miguel Gomez and Kimberly Crossman.

Based on Frankie‘s short film of the same name, SMILF is set in Boston and takes a raw and honest comedic look at a single, 20-something from Southie whose desires for relationships, sex and a career collide with the realities of young, single motherhood.


Frankie Shaw & Cast on Season 1 | SMILF

FYI: Emmy is wearing a Narciso Rodriguez dress and Sophia Webster shoes.
Just Jared on Facebook
emmy rossum supports frankie shaw connie britton at smilf premiere 01
emmy rossum supports frankie shaw connie britton at smilf premiere 02
emmy rossum supports frankie shaw connie britton at smilf premiere 03
emmy rossum supports frankie shaw connie britton at smilf premiere 04
emmy rossum supports frankie shaw connie britton at smilf premiere 05
emmy rossum supports frankie shaw connie britton at smilf premiere 06
emmy rossum supports frankie shaw connie britton at smilf premiere 07
emmy rossum supports frankie shaw connie britton at smilf premiere 08
emmy rossum supports frankie shaw connie britton at smilf premiere 09
emmy rossum supports frankie shaw connie britton at smilf premiere 10
emmy rossum supports frankie shaw connie britton at smilf premiere 11
emmy rossum supports frankie shaw connie britton at smilf premiere 12
emmy rossum supports frankie shaw connie britton at smilf premiere 13
emmy rossum supports frankie shaw connie britton at smilf premiere 14

Credit: Sara De Boer; Photos: Startraksphoto.com, Backgrid USA
Posted to: Connie Britton, Emmy Rossum, Frankie Shaw, Kimberly Crossman, Miguel Gomez, Rosie O Donnell

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Nelly's ex-girlfriend Ashanti is speaking out about his rape accusations - TMZ
  • Jordan Fisher is sharing his adoption story - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Winslet and other celebrities are speaking out against Harvey Weinstein - TooFab
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi just released its first full trailer - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Tiffany Thornton is defending her new marriage following her husband's passing in 2015 - Just Jared Jr