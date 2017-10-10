Emmy Rossum Supports Frankie Shaw & Connie Britton at 'Smilf' Premiere!

Emmy Rossum strikes a pose on the red carpet while attending the series premiere of SMILF held at Harmony Gold Theater on Monday (October 9) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old Shameless actress stepped out to support her pal Frankie Shaw, who is the star of the brand new comedy, which is set to premiere on Sunday (November 5) at 10pm ET.

Also in attendance at the premiere was Frankie‘s co-stars Connie Britton, Rosie O’Donnell, Miguel Gomez and Kimberly Crossman.

Based on Frankie‘s short film of the same name, SMILF is set in Boston and takes a raw and honest comedic look at a single, 20-something from Southie whose desires for relationships, sex and a career collide with the realities of young, single motherhood.



FYI: Emmy is wearing a Narciso Rodriguez dress and Sophia Webster shoes.