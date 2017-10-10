'Fifty Shades of Grey' Author Announces New Book in Series 'Darker'

EL James has just announced the new book in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, “Darker: Fifty Shades Darker As Told By Christian.”

The author announced the news on her Instagram account.

“Hello all. I’m delighted to let you know that Darker: Fifty Shades Darker as told by Christian will be published in the US and UK on 28th November 2017. Other territories to follow. I do hope you enjoy it. Much love. #FiftyShades #Darker #ChristianGrey,” she posted on Instagram.

“The inside of Christian’s head is a pretty daunting place to be,” EL added in a statement. “Writing Darker offered me new insights into his character and motivations, and I hope readers find those insights as compelling as I did.”

Christian is portrayed by Jamie Dornan in the film version of the Fifty Shades books.

