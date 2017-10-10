Top Stories
Tyler Posey Addresses Leaked Video Scandal for the First Time

Tyler Posey Addresses Leaked Video Scandal for the First Time

Tue, 10 October 2017 at 10:15 am

'Fifty Shades of Grey' Author Announces New Book in Series 'Darker'

'Fifty Shades of Grey' Author Announces New Book in Series 'Darker'

EL James has just announced the new book in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, “Darker: Fifty Shades Darker As Told By Christian.”

The author announced the news on her Instagram account.

“Hello all. I’m delighted to let you know that Darker: Fifty Shades Darker as told by Christian will be published in the US and UK on 28th November 2017. Other territories to follow. I do hope you enjoy it. Much love. #FiftyShades #Darker #ChristianGrey,” she posted on Instagram.

“The inside of Christian’s head is a pretty daunting place to be,” EL added in a statement. “Writing Darker offered me new insights into his character and motivations, and I hope readers find those insights as compelling as I did.”

Christian is portrayed by Jamie Dornan in the film version of the Fifty Shades books.

WILL YOU READ the latest book in the Fifty Shades series???
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Fifty Shades of Grey

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Nelly's ex-girlfriend Ashanti is speaking out about his rape accusations - TMZ
  • Jordan Fisher is sharing his adoption story - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Winslet and other celebrities are speaking out against Harvey Weinstein - TooFab
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi just released its first full trailer - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Tiffany Thornton is defending her new marriage following her husband's passing in 2015 - Just Jared Jr
  • lorelai

    She’s such a terrible writer.

  • Nora Aloy

    I only read the first book of the Fifty Shades series – EL James really sucks at writing.