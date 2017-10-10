Gal Gadot Catches Flight Out of NYC After 'SNL' Appearance

Gal Gadot has officially left the Big Apple following her epic appearance on Saturday Night Live!

The 32-year-old Wonder Woman actress was spotted catching her flight out of John F. Kennedy International Airport on Sunday (October 8) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gal Gadot

She kept it casual in an all-black ensemble, along with white sneakers and a green and brown plaid scarf.

Gal completed her look with dark shades and her hair in a bun.

During her SNL appearance, Gal did her best Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid impressions, and she shared a kiss with SNL‘s Kate McKinnon in a Wonder Woman parody sketch!