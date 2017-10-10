Top Stories
Tue, 10 October 2017 at 1:45 am

George Clooney Speaks Out Against Harvey Weinstein Assault Allegations: 'It's Indefensible'

George Clooney Speaks Out Against Harvey Weinstein Assault Allegations: 'It's Indefensible'

George Clooney is the latest star to release a statement about Harvey Weinstein, who was recently accused of decades of sexual harassment by multiple women.

The 56-year-old actor, who has been friends with Harvey for 20 years, explained that he had heard rumors of women sleeping with Harvey for roles but brushed it off as people trying to belittle the talent of the actresses.

“The part we’re hearing now about eight women being paid off, I didn’t hear anything about that and I don’t know anyone that did. That’s a whole other level and there’s no way you can reconcile that. There’s nothing to say except that it’s indefensible,” George said in a statement to Variety.

He added, “I’ve known Harvey for twenty years. We’ve had dinners, we’ve been on location together, we’ve had arguments. But I can tell you that I’ve never seen any of this behavior — ever.”

“Maybe that’s what good will come out of this: that not just in Hollywood, although Hollywood is now the focus, but in all of these cases the victims will feel that they will be listened to, and that they don’t need to be afraid,” George concluded.
