Harvey Weinstein Accused of Rape, Sexual Assault in New Allegations By Multiple Women

A bombshell New Yorker piece was published on Tuesday (October 10) that alleges that Harvey Weinstein raped and sexually assaulted women.

Among the women accusing him of rape are actresses Lucia Evans and Asia Argento.

“Three women — among them [actress Asia] Argento and a former aspiring actress named Lucia Evans — told me that Weinstein raped them, allegations that include Weinstein forcibly performing or receiving oral sex and forcing vaginal sex,” Ronan Farrow wrote in his article. In the piece, the women detail their horrifying alleged ordeals with Harvey.

Per Lucia‘s account, she said, “He forced me to perform oral sex on him. I said, over and over, ‘I don’t want to do this, stop, don’t…I tried to get away, but maybe I didn’t try hard enough. I didn’t want to kick him or fight him….He’s a big guy. He overpowered me…I just sort of gave up. That’s the most horrible part of it, and that’s why he’s been able to do this for so long to so many women: people give up, and then they feel like it’s their fault.”

Other stars, including Rosanna Arquette and Mira Sorvino, also detailed stories of forced encounters with the disgraced Hollywood producer.

“Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein,” a Weinstein rep told Variety. “Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual.”

You can read the entire piece over at the New Yorker.