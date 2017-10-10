Top Stories
Harvey Weinstein Leaked Audio Emerges Where He Allegedly Admits to Groping

Alleged leaked audio has been released of a man who is supposedly Harvey Weinstein speaking to Italian model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez back in 2015 when she was 22 years old.

Ambra told NYDP police officers that he “lunged at her, groping her breasts and attempting to put a hand up her skirt while she protested,” according to the bombshell New Yorker piece that was just published, accusing Harvey of raping multiple women.

Police had Ambra wear a wire to attempt to get Harvey to admit what he had allegedly done to her.

The tense exchange has now been released, where Ambra can be heard saying “no” to the person in the audio after he asks her to sit there while he showers.

“Oh, please, I’m sorry, just come on in. I’m used to that. Come on. Please,” the man, who is presumed to be Harvey, responds.

“You’re used to that?” she responds.

The audio is available here.
    Gross.

    I would call him a pig but that would be an insult to pigs.

  • darija

    He’s a scumbag and disgusting sex creep.

  • Alfred Birchall

    That comment “Don’t ruin your friendship with me for 5 minutes ” sounds like a not very veiled threat to me ! Intimidation and coercion from a man who is used to getting what he wants Ewww