Harvey Weinstein's Wife Georgina Chapman Announces Separation, Calls His Actions 'Unforgivable'

Tue, 10 October 2017 at 7:10 pm

Georgina Chapman has announced that she is separating from husband Harvey Weinstein after many women have stepped forward accusing the producer of sexual harassment and assault.

The 41-year-old Marchesa fashion designer says that her husband’s actions are “unforgivable.”

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time,” Georgina said in a statement to People.

Georgina and Harvey, 65, got married in 2007 and they are the parents of two children together.

  • WhoooGnu

    She’s a COMPLICIT PIGGY A**hole……just like her husband! Good Luck with your “brand” NOW, Georgie! Hope she’s sued as well.

  • Ugonna Wosu

    Hard to believe she didn’t know.

  • persononhere

    she only has a brand b/c of him. she was quiet b/c he helped her become rich and successful and forced people to wear her designs. she’s toast, but leaving him helps her image a bit

  • calafeast

    Awwww… the struggles of a tried and true trophy wife. Sad tears.

  • calafeast

    Had she been childless, she could have found another one in two days. But with his kids as a part of the deal? Yeah… will be tough to stand on her own two feet w/o him. They say he doesn’t have much money left after bad investments. Let’s hope she signed no prenup.