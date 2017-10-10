Harvey Weinstein's Wife Georgina Chapman Announces Separation, Calls His Actions 'Unforgivable'
Georgina Chapman has announced that she is separating from husband Harvey Weinstein after many women have stepped forward accusing the producer of sexual harassment and assault.
The 41-year-old Marchesa fashion designer says that her husband’s actions are “unforgivable.”
“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time,” Georgina said in a statement to People.
Georgina and Harvey, 65, got married in 2007 and they are the parents of two children together.
