Heather Graham Felt Harvey Weinstein Wanted to Sleep with Her in Exchange for a Movie Role

Heather Graham is opening up about how she felt propositioned by studio mogul and movie producer Harvey Weinstein during a meeting with him over a decade ago.

The Hangover actress revealed in an op-ed article for Variety that she was called into Harvey‘s office in the early 2000s.

“There was a pile of scripts sitting on his desk. ‘I want to put you in one of my movies,’ he said and offered to let me choose which one I liked best. Later in the conversation, he mentioned that he had an agreement with his wife. He could sleep with whomever he wanted when he was out of town,” Heather said. “I walked out of the meeting feeling uneasy. There was no explicit mention that to star in one of those films I had to sleep with him, but the subtext was there.”

Heather says that she was called to do a follow-up meeting with Weinstein in his hotel room three weeks later. She asked a friend to join her so she wouldn’t be alone with him, but the friend canceled at the last minute.

“Not wanting to be at the hotel alone with him, I made up an excuse — I had an early morning and would have to postpone. Harvey told me that my actress friend was already at his hotel and that both of them would be very disappointed if I didn’t show. I knew he was lying, so I politely and apologetically reiterated that I could no longer come by,” she said.

“The question — and this is not an excuse — is what defines sexual harassment in the workplace? He didn’t explicitly offer a trade — sex for work — even though I knew that was what he was implying,” Heather added. She says she felt ashamed for not speaking up a decade ago, but hopes this moment empowers more women to “speak out when they feel uncomfortable in a situation.”

“While I still do feel guilty for not speaking up all those years ago, I’m glad for this moment of reckoning. To the countless other women who have experienced the gray areas: I believe you,” she said.