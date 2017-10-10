Hilarie Burton Says Ben Affleck Groped Her on 'TRL'

Hilarie Burton is speaking out about groped by Ben Affleck during his appearance on TRL over a decade ago.

The 35-year-old former MTV VJ spoke out after Ben made a statement condemning Harvey Weinstein‘s alleged actions in his sexual assault and harassment scandal.

When one fan tweeted that Ben should have “kept quiet,” another fan wrote, “He also grabbed Hilarie Burton‘s breasts on TRL once. Everyone forgot though.” The incident was reportedly during the actor’s appearance on the show in 2003.

Hilarie wrote back, “I didn’t forget.” The fan replied, “I’m so sorry that happened to you.”

“Seriously, thank you for that. I was a kid,” Hilarie responded. She also tweeted a clip from TRL in which she talked about being groped by Ben. She tweeted, “Girls. I’m so impressed with you brave ones. I had to laugh back then so I wouldn’t cry. Sending love.”

Reps for Ben did not immediately return requests for comment.

I didn't forget. — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 10, 2017

