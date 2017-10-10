January Jones Reveals Father Was Her Gym Teacher In School on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'!
January Jones stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday (October 8) and the conservation quickly turned into her spilling details about growing up with a father as a coach and teacher at her primary school.
The 39-year-old recalled how her father was the physical education teacher when they lived in a small town called Hecla in South Dakota, and how he refused to give her any special treatment.
“He didn’t want to play favourites. I was never called as team captain. I got in trouble for calling him dad,” January told Jimmy. “I was five, six, seven. Kindergarten until second grade.”
“In high school, if I was caught drinking or having a cigarette, it’s was 20 minutes on the treadmill. Or (he’d say) ‘I’m going to devise this circuit class for you.’ Then I wanted to throw up,” January added with a laugh – Watch the full interview below!
January Jones’ Dad Taught Her About Periods and Sex
