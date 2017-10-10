Top Stories
Tyler Posey Addresses Leaked Video Scandal for the First Time

Tue, 10 October 2017 at 1:04 pm

Jhené Aiko Gets Boyfriend Big Sean's Face Tattooed on Her Arm Ahead of 'Tonight Show' Performance!

Jhené Aiko just got a tattoo of her boyfriend Big Sean‘s face on the back of her arm!

The close-up image shows Big Sean smiling while clad in a suit and bow tie. “I loved working with Jhené,” said Swedish tattoo artist Miryam “The Witchdoctor” Lumpini, who tatted Jhené at her private studio in downtown L.A. “She’s great. I’m so glad we came together for this concept. It was so inspiriting to collaborate on a vision so deeply rooted in love.”

Jhené‘s new tattoo comes a week after she and ex-husband Dot da Genius finalized their divorce, E! News reports.

Also pictured: Jhené and Big Sean hitting the stage at the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (October 9) to perform their Trip collaboration “Moments” – Watch below!


Jhené Aiko & Big Sean ‘Moments’

Click inside to see more pictures of Jhené Aiko’s tattoo of Big Sean…


Art is ❤️thanks Jheńe for allowing me to share this moment.

A post shared by The Witchdoctor™ 💉 Los Angeles (@miryamlumpini) on

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky; Photos: NBC
