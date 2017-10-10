Josh Gad Shares Amazing Story About Kristen Bell Saving His Family from Hurricane on 'Ellen' - Watch!

Josh Gad made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Tuesday (October 10), and shared an amazing story about how his Frozen co-star Kristen Bell came to his family’s rescue after his initial plans to keep them safe backfired due to Hurricane Irma’s change of course.

“My entire family lives in South Florida, so I sent them all to my brother’s place in Tampa,” the 36-year-old actor explained to Ellen. “Then the hurricane veered west to Tampa and I had to get them out and had nowhere to send them, so I immediately started calling everybody I know.”

“I was like, ‘Wait, Kristen is in Disney World and she’s got all of her cast and crew because she’s shooting a film there,’” Josh continued. “So, I called her up and said, ‘Is there any way you could find some rooms for my family?’ ‘Cause apparently, I have no connections to Disney! She literally said these words: ‘Even if I have to share my room with your entire family I will make sure they are safe.’”

Josh also joins his pal Jesse Tyler Ferguson for a hilarious round of “Heads Up!”… with a Frozen twist!



