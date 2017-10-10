Top Stories
Pregnant Sisters Khloe Kardashian &amp; Kylie Jenner Snap New Selfies Together!

Pregnant Sisters Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Snap New Selfies Together!

Jackie Chan's Daughter Comes Out as a Lesbian - See Her Empowering Instagram Posts

Jackie Chan's Daughter Comes Out as a Lesbian - See Her Empowering Instagram Posts

Tyler Posey Addresses Leaked Video Scandal for the First Time

Tyler Posey Addresses Leaked Video Scandal for the First Time

A Statue of Anton Yelchin Was Just Erected at His Burial Site

A Statue of Anton Yelchin Was Just Erected at His Burial Site

Tue, 10 October 2017 at 2:38 am

Josh Gad Shares Kate Hudson's Reaction to 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer - Watch Now!

Josh Gad Shares Kate Hudson's Reaction to 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer - Watch Now!

Kate Hudson had the best reaction to the new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Josh Gad caught it all on camera!

The duo, who both star in upcoming flick Marshall, were together after the trailer was released earlier that evening and Josh knew he had to show it to her.

“Got Kate Hudson to watch the new #starwars trailer and it was worth the last critical seconds of my phone battery,” Josh wrote on his Twitter.

Kate‘s reaction is priceless, especially after the jaw dropping final moments of the video.

Check out Kate‘s reaction in the video below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Twitter
Posted to: Josh Gad, Kate Hudson, Star Wars

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Nelly's ex-girlfriend Ashanti is speaking out about his rape accusations - TMZ
  • Jordan Fisher is sharing his adoption story - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Winslet and other celebrities are speaking out against Harvey Weinstein - TooFab
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi just released its first full trailer - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Tiffany Thornton is defending her new marriage following her husband's passing in 2015 - Just Jared Jr
  • AndreaIFelder


    Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it’s the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !da45d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleHomeOpenCashJobsOpportunity/simple/work… ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!da45lggggg