Josh Gad Shares Kate Hudson's Reaction to 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer - Watch Now!

Kate Hudson had the best reaction to the new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Josh Gad caught it all on camera!

The duo, who both star in upcoming flick Marshall, were together after the trailer was released earlier that evening and Josh knew he had to show it to her.

“Got Kate Hudson to watch the new #starwars trailer and it was worth the last critical seconds of my phone battery,” Josh wrote on his Twitter.

Kate‘s reaction is priceless, especially after the jaw dropping final moments of the video.

Check out Kate‘s reaction in the video below…