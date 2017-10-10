Kate Bosworth & Michael Polish Couple Up at Star-Studded 'Jane' Documentary Premiere!

Kate Bosworth keeps close to her handsome hubby Michael Polish while hitting the yellow carpet at the premiere of National Geographic documentary films’ Jane held at the Hollywood Bowl on Monday (October 9) in Hollywood.

The happy couple were joined at the event by Derek Hough, Ali Larter and her husband Hayes MacArthur, Brett Dalton, Jamie Lee Curtis, Molly Quinn, Judd Apatow and his daughter Iris, Victoria Justice, Beth Behrs and fiance Michael Gladis, and Dr. Jane Goodall herself.

Also in attendance to show their support was Alicia Silverstone, Garcelle Beauvais, Eva LaRue, Gina Torres, Dermot Mulroney and wife Tharita Cesaroni, Michael Chiklis, Howie Mandel, Rainn Wilson, Tony Hawk, Alison Pill and husband Joshua Leonard, Dan Bucatinsky, Camryn Manheim, Monique Coleman, Dania Ramirez, and Jennie Garth with husband Dave Abrams and her 8-year-old daughter Fiona Facinelli.

Jane is based on 100 hours of recently discovered 16MM film footage of Jane Goodall’s first foray into the world of chimpanzees in 1962 – Watch trailer below!



Jane ‘Trailer’

FYI: Kate is wearing a Preen dress with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.