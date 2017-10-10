Kate Middleton Shows Tiny Baby Bump at First Appearance Since Pregnancy Announcement

Top Stories
Tue, 10 October 2017 at 2:53 pm

Kate Middleton has been dealing with a terrible illness, Hyperemesis Gravidarum, while pregnant with her third child with Prince William and has been unable to make appearances.

The 35-year-old royal was seen out for the first time in weeks and displayed her tiny baby bump at a reception on World Mental Health Day at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday (October 10) in London, England.

Some are speculating on social media that the blue dress could mean a baby boy is on the way!

Congrats again to the happy couple and we hope the Duchess is feeling all better.

FYI: Duchess Kate is wearing Temperley London.
Photos: Instar Images, Getty
