Katie Holmes Gets Into the Halloween Spirit by Making 'Boxtumes' For Her Daughter!

Tue, 10 October 2017 at 6:21 pm

Katie Holmes is getting creative this Halloween!

The 38-year-old actress was photographed on Monday (October 9) creating Halloween “boxtumes” out of Amazon Prime boxes for her 11-year-old daughter Suri Cruise and friends.

Katie recently posted a photo on her Instagram sharing a laugh with designer Brenda Abbandandolo while filming her 2016 directorial debut, All We Had.

She recently attended Intimissimi On Ice in Verona, Italy, which had her “in awe.”

Last month, Katie attended the Ralph Lauren show at New York Fashion Week.
Photos: Jesse Bauer
