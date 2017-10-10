Top Stories
Kelly Clarkson, Priyanka Chopra, Octavia Spencer & More Honored By 'Variety'!

Kelly Clarkson, Priyanka Chopra, Octavia Spencer & More Honored By 'Variety'!

Kelly Clarkson, Michelle Pfeiffer, Priyanka Chopra, Octavia Spencer, and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins are this year’s Variety Power of Women LA honorees, and each has their own separate cover on the mag’s latest issue!

Here’s what the women had to share with the mag:

Kelly, on low points in the music industry: “I think a lot of artists have this story where you feel like you’re put in this box,. I presented a certain path that they needed to fulfill some profit. Whatever. It’s just not every artist that had an arranged marriage right off the bat.”

Michelle, on becoming “unhireable”: “It wasn’t a conscious choice to not work for five years. It was just as my kids got older it got harder. They were school age and I couldn’t schlep all around the world and disrupt their routines. I set down so many restrictions about when and where I could be on location that I became kind of unhirable.”

Priyanka, on the future for the world’s kids: “We keep dividing ourselves between countries and borders and race and gender, but eventually we have to think about the fact that there’s only one world. And if we don’t look after it, what are we going to leave our kids?”

For more from the women, visit Variety.com.
Credit: Art Streiber
