Khloe Kardashion Holds Clothes Over Baby Bump to Cover Up

Khloe Kardashian covers up her baby bump with clothes on hangers while leaving a studio on Tuesday afternoon (October 10) in Calabasas, Calif.

The 33-year-old reality star, who is pregnant with her first child, also wore a robe to cover up.

Khloe has been keeping mum about her pregnancy ever since the happy news was revealed a couple weeks ago. She and sister Kylie Jenner are both expecting and they spent the day filming together on Monday. Make sure to check out the photos they shared!
Photos: BackGrid USA
