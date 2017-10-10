Lea Michele Tells Jimmy Fallon She Stole Toilet Paper from the White House - Watch Here!

Lea Michele made an appearance on last night’s (October 9) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and told a hilarious story about a unique souvenir she stole while visiting the White House.

The 31-year-old actress told host Jimmy that she and her Glee cast mates visited the White House a few years ago and she couldn’t resist taking a few squares of the iconic building with her.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lea Michele

“At one point I went to bathroom and I noticed that the toilet paper has the White House seal on it, and I was like, I’ve gotta take this. I’ve gotta take it!,” Lea recalled. “And I just started taking the toilet paper and I stuffed it down my pants, and I still have it to this day!”

Lea also promoted the series premiere of her new ABC show Mayor – Watch below!



Lea Michele Smuggled Toilet Paper Out of the White House

Click inside to watch the rest of Lea Michele’s appearance on The Tonight Show…



Lea Michele Reunited with Her ‘Glee’ Co-Stars in NYC