Lena Dunham Calls on Hollywood Actors to Speak Out Against Harvey Weinstein

Lena Dunham, who has revealed that she herself is a victim of sexual harassment, is urging Hollywood men to speak out about Harvey Weinstein.

Many women have come forward with statements including Meryl Streep, Glenn Close, Jennifer Lawrence, Judi Dench, and more, yet only a small amount of Harvey‘s male collaborators, including George Clooney, have spoken out about his sexual misconduct allegations.

“Last year, I was sexually harassed by a director of a show, not my own, and not on a set, and the response by the powers that be was to defend him, question the women ferociously and take ages before letting him go from the network,” Lena wrote in a New York Times op-ed. “It was a move based less on his skill than on some ancient loyalty. It’s that kind of behavior that normalizes this abuse of power.”

“The accusations against Mr. Weinstein, so clearly outlined and so completely horrifying, seemed impossible to dispute or ignore. I naïvely expected that the reticence that Hollywood’s powerful men have shown, the collective refusal to take sides in he-said she-said narratives, would be crushed in the face of this open secret being revealed definitively. The reason I am zeroing in on the men is that they have the least to lose and the most power to shift the narrative, and are probably not dealing with the same level of collective and personal trauma around these allegations,” Lena continued. “But here we are, days later, waiting for Mr. Weinstein’s most powerful collaborators to say something. Anything. It wouldn’t be just a gift to the women he has victimized, but a message to the women who are watching our industry closely. They need a signal that we do not approve of the abuse of power and hatred of women that is the driving force behind this kind of behavior.”