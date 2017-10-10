Lena Dunham & Jessica Chastain Reflect on Offensive Seth MacFarlane Song at Oscars 2013

In the wake of the ongoing Harvey Weinstein scandal, Lena Dunham and Jessica Chastain are reflecting on another uncomfortable moment for women in Hollywood.

When writer Jody Rosen recalled Seth MacFarlane‘s “We Saw Your Boobs” number at the 2013 Oscars, Lena added that she was “still haunted nightly” by the song.

“Yes. They asked me to be a part of that sketch and I declined. Not interested in reducing women to their anatomy. Ugh. It was terrible,” Jessica responded.

“Thank God. Also, when I show my breasts onscreen it’s my ART doofus. Just like cartoons making penis jokes are your art, sir,” Lena wrote back to Jessica.

Check out the full exchange between the two actresses below.