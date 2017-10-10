Leonardo DiCaprio Releases Statement About Harvey Weinstein Scandal

Leonardo DiCaprio has released a statement about Harvey Weinsten‘s multiple sexual harassment allegations.

The 42-year-old actor took to Facebook to release a statement slamming the 65-year-old producer, while applauding the women have spoken out against him.

“There is no excuse for sexual harassment or sexual assault — no matter who you are and no matter what profession. I applaud the strength and courage of the women who came forward and made their voices heard,” Leo wrote.

Earlier that same day, it was revealed that Harvey‘s wife Georgina Chapman is leaving him while it was reported that he will enter a treatment facility.