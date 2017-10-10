Lisa Bloom Did Not Know Severity of Harvey Weinstein Allegations

Lisa Bloom resigned as Harvey Weinstein‘s legal advisor the other day and now a report claims she was “totally lied to” about the movie producer’s alleged indiscretions.

The women’s rights advocate was reportedly only aware “of verbal remarks, behaviors, and temper tantrums” when she took on the role of Weinstein‘s advisor and she did not know about the allegations of sexual assault and rape.

“When it’s this whole other level, that’s when she had to go out,” an insider told Variety.

Bloom was criticized for advising Harvey as she is a staunch women’s rights advocate who has spent her career defending women, including many of Bill O’Reilly‘s accusers.