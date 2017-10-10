Mandy Moore Reveals How 'This Is Us' Cast Kept Jack Reveal a Secret

Top Stories
Mandy Moore lets out a laugh before her appearance on the Today show on Tuesday (October 10) in New York City.

During her appearance, Mandy spoke about how the cast kept the This Is Us big Jack reveal a secret – they used a code word.

“We called it ‘the marble’…It was like, ‘So then when the marble happens…’ Listen, we’ve all been holding onto this secret for a year and a half now,” Mandy said. “We’ve all been holding on to this secret for like a year and a half now, and when we actually shot that, they built the outside of the house about an hour and half outside of L.A. All of our signs that normally say ‘TIU’ around town, to show the crew where we’re filming, (featured) a completely different word to throw people off in case someone was being followed to set.”

Also pictured below: Mandy making another appearance later in the day in NYC.
