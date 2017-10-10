Mandy Moore Speaks Out About Harvey Weinstein Allegations: 'Women Need to Be Believed'

Mandy Moore is opening up about the growing number of sexual harassment accusations being brought forward against Harvey Weinstein.

“Only good can come from this,” the 33-year-old This Is Us actress said during an interview with Entertainment Weekly‘s Jessica Shaw on EW Morning Live.

“Women need to be believed and their stories need to be out there, and men need to be a part of the answer. They need to be part of the story…it’s uncomfortable, but we need to get uncomfortable to affect change,” she said.

Mandy also spoke about the benefit of social media in aiding this conversation.

“I really love that now in the day and age of social media and everyone having a voice in this conversation, it’s only going to further change things and not allow this behavior to continue, and women will feel safe and feel heard and understood and empowered. That’s what’s important.”

Mandy‘s full interview is set to air on Wednesday (October 11) on SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly radio.