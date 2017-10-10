Margot Robbie Explains Why Her Halloween Costumes Are Always Male Characters

Don’t expect to see Margot Robbie ever wearing a slutty Halloween costume, because she says that is totally not her thing.

While some people might enjoy showing off skin on Halloween, the 27-year-old actress says her idea of fun on the holiday is dressing up as male characters.

“Every Halloween I dress as a guy character because they are always the most fun. From Day One, I never got the Halloween slutty costumes,” Margot told W magazine.

“I went out as Jason from Friday the 13th, with my jumpsuit and machete. I was in New York that year, and it was snowing. I thought, Surely, everybody is going to cover up,” Margot said. “But every other woman was in lingerie.”

“My favorite costume, though, was James Franco’s character in Spring Breakers. I did my hair in cornrows, put on a Hawaiian shirt and a gold grille on my teeth. I nailed it! I’ve always dressed up as guy characters, so to think that guys are now trying to take on Harley because she’s the coolest and the craziest—that’s pretty awesome,” she added.

WHAT ARE YOU going to wear for Halloween this year?