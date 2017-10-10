Margot Robbie on Tonya Harding: 'I'm On Her Side 100%'

Margot Robbie gets her close up on the cover of W magazine’s November 2017 issue.

Here's what the 27-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On Tonya Harding, who she plays in I, Tonya: “The more I became Tonya, the more I saw things from her point of view. I’m on her side 100 percent. I don’t think she did anything but be different from what the world wanted. There are cool misfits, and then there is Tonya. She didn’t fit in. And I love that.”

On preparing for the role of an Olympic ice skater: “I did four months of training, five days a week, four hours a day. On Christmas Eve, I was at the rink. And now I actually really miss it. I kept my ice skates—but I said goodbye to a whole world of pain that I didn’t realize came along with figure skating.”

On her Halloween plans: “Every Halloween I dress as a guy character because they are always the most fun. From Day One, I never got the Halloween slutty costumes. I went out as Jason from Friday the 13th, with my jumpsuit and machete. I was in New York that year, and it was snowing. I thought, Surely, everybody is going to cover up. But every other woman was in lingerie. My favorite costume, though, was James Franco’s character in Spring Breakers. I did my hair in cornrows, put on a Hawaiian shirt and a gold grille on my teeth. I nailed it! I’ve always dressed up as guy characters, so to think that guys are now trying to take on Harley because she’s the coolest and the craziest—that’s pretty awesome.”

