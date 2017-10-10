Mariah Carey & Bryan Tanaka Look Totally Smitten on Date Night!

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka only have eyes for each other!

The 47-year-old singer and her boyfriend were spotted pulling up to Nobu in their Ferrari on Monday night (October 9) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mariah Carey

They showed some sweet PDA before heading inside.

Mariah looked gorgeous in a sexy black dress, tights, and heeled black boots, letting her long locks flow freely.

ICYMI, Mariah recently reacted to the tragic Las Vegas mass shooting on live TV, and host Piers Morgan was slammed for asking her about it.