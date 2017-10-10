Mark Ruffalo Says Sexual Harassment Is Wrong Whether It's a President or Harvey Weinstein (Video)

Mark Ruffalo is speaking out to condemn Harvey Weinstein and anyone else out there who has sexually harassed women in the workplace.

The 49-year-old actor is being praised on social media for what he said in this new interview with Channel 4 News.

“It’s wrong whether it’s a President, it’s wrong whether it’s Harvey Weinstein, it’s wrong whoever’s doing this sh-t and we have to stand up for it, and stand behind the women who have to deal with this in a system that’s basically for years has been in place and they’ve had to negotiate it,” Mark said.

“So I have a lot of sympathy for them. And I have a lot of sympathy for not speaking up about it. I have a lot of sympathy for settling it. It puts you in a terrible position,” he added.

“As an actor, it’s so hard. And as a woman actor it’s even harder. And you’re grinding it out here, and you’re poor. And there’s a system set up that you’re trying to work your way through. And, it’s easy to get in the positions where that kind of situation happens,” he said.