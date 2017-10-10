Matt Damon Denies Involvement in Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Cover Up

Stories have been published saying that Matt Damon had once killed a 2004 story about Harvey Weinstein‘s sexual misconduct allegations, and he’s now denying those rumors.

Matt said the only time he spoke with a reporter on behalf of Harvey was to defend Fabrizio Lombardo, who ran Miramax’s Italian office. Matt and Harvey have worked together numerous times over the years.

“My recollection was that it was about a one minute phone call. Harvey had called me and said, they’re writing a story about Fabrizio, who I knew from The Talented Mr. Ripley. He has organized our premiere in Italy and so I knew him in a professional capacity and I’d had dinner at his house. Harvey said, Sharon Waxman is writing a story about Fabrizio and it’s really negative. Can you just call and tell her what your experience with Fabrizio was. So I did, and that’s what I said to her,” Matt told Deadline.

“Look, even before I was famous, I didn’t abide this kind of behavior. But now, as the father of four daughters, this is the kind of sexual predation that keeps me up at night. This is the great fear for all of us,” Matt continued in the interview, after being asked about being called out by several celebrities for his silence. “We know this stuff goes on in the world. I did five or six movies with Harvey. I never saw this. I think a lot of actors have come out and said, everybody’s saying we all knew. That’s not true. This type of predation happens behind closed doors, and out of public view. If there was ever an event that I was at and Harvey was doing this kind of thing and I didn’t see it, then I am so deeply sorry, because I would have stopped it. And I will peel my eyes back now, father than I ever have, to look for this type of behavior. Because we know that it happens. I feel horrible for these women and it’s wonderful they have this incredible courage and are standing up now.”

SEE MORE STATEMENTS FROM ACTORS AND ACTRESSES SPEAKING OUT ABOUT HARVEY WEINSTEIN: