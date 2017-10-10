Top Stories
Tyler Posey Addresses Leaked Video Scandal for the First Time

Tue, 10 October 2017 at 9:15 am

Mila Kunis Reveals What Being a Mom Has Taught Her

Mila Kunis is looking fierce on the cover of Marie Clarie‘s November 2017 Power issue.

Here’s what the 34-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On what motherhood has taught her: “What motherhood shows you is how selfless you can get. I’m ragged tired. Who cares? My kids are healthy, I’m happy.”

On what she wants to teach her daughter: “What I want my daughter to learn from me is the value of hard work.”

On making women-centric content in Hollywood: “I do sometimes come back from work like, ‘What the f*ck?’ But anger is good. It motivates us to strive to be better.”

FYI: Mila is wearing Dior.

For more from Mila, visit MarieClaire.com.
Credit: Kai Z Feng/Marie Claire
