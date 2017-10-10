Mila Kunis Reveals What Being a Mom Has Taught Her
Mila Kunis is looking fierce on the cover of Marie Clarie‘s November 2017 Power issue.
Here’s what the 34-year-old actress had to share with the mag:
On what motherhood has taught her: “What motherhood shows you is how selfless you can get. I’m ragged tired. Who cares? My kids are healthy, I’m happy.”
On what she wants to teach her daughter: “What I want my daughter to learn from me is the value of hard work.”
On making women-centric content in Hollywood: “I do sometimes come back from work like, ‘What the f*ck?’ But anger is good. It motivates us to strive to be better.”
FYI: Mila is wearing Dior.
