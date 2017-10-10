Top Stories
Minnie Driver Vocalizes Support for Sexual Misconduct Victims

Minnie Driver Vocalizes Support for Sexual Misconduct Victims

Minnie Driver worked with Harvey Weinstein on the 1997 movie Good Will Hunting, where she was nominated for an Oscar for her performance.

“In light of the revelations about Harvey Weinstein in the past few days, I feel it necessary to add my support for the women who have been victimized and have been brave enough to talk about it,” Minnie told Variety. “While I never experienced any abuse while working with Harvey, I think it’s important to add my voice to those of women everywhere who have experienced abuse at the hands of powerful men.”

Minnie also appeared in other Miramax movies including An Ideal Husband and Ella Enchanted.

Harvey has been accused of sexual harassment and rape, which dates back decades.

Minnie‘s Good Will Hunting co-stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck also released statements today.
