Tue, 10 October 2017 at 4:07 pm
New Harvey Weinstein Accuser Louisette Geiss Adds to Sexual Harassment Claims
- Louisette Geiss, a former actress and screenplay writer, has come forward with her own account of alleged sexual harassment on the part of Harvey Weinstein. – TMZ
- Zoella is opening up about her anxiety for World Mental Health Day. – Just Jared Jr
- Ivana Trump is going on in the other Trump wives. – DListed
- Whoopi Goldberg is fired up about the Harvey Weinstein payouts to accusers. – TooFab
- The full trailer for My Friend Dahmer has arrived. – Towleroad
- Jordan Fisher opens up about being adopted by his grandparents. – J-14
Credit: Andreas Rentz; Photos: Getty Images Posted to: Harvey Weinstein, Louisette Geiss, Newsies
