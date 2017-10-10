Top Stories
Kate Middleton Shows Tiny Baby Bump at First Appearance Since Pregnancy Announcement

Tue, 10 October 2017 at 4:07 pm

New Harvey Weinstein Accuser Louisette Geiss Adds to Sexual Harassment Claims

  • Louisette Geiss, a former actress and screenplay writer, has come forward with her own account of alleged sexual harassment on the part of Harvey Weinstein. – TMZ
  • Zoella is opening up about her anxiety for World Mental Health Day. – Just Jared Jr
  • Ivana Trump is going on in the other Trump wives. – DListed
  • Whoopi Goldberg is fired up about the Harvey Weinstein payouts to accusers. – TooFab
  • The full trailer for My Friend Dahmer has arrived. – Towleroad
  • Jordan Fisher opens up about being adopted by his grandparents. – J-14
Credit: Andreas Rentz; Photos: Getty Images
JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Nelly's ex-girlfriend Ashanti is speaking out about his rape accusations - TMZ
  • Jordan Fisher is sharing his adoption story - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Winslet and other celebrities are speaking out against Harvey Weinstein - TooFab
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi just released its first full trailer - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Tiffany Thornton is defending her new marriage following her husband's passing in 2015 - Just Jared Jr