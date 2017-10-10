Top Stories
Hilarie Burton Says Ben Affleck Groped Her on 'TRL'

Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Says She Feels 'Very Bad' for Him

Harvey Weinstein's Wife Georgina Chapman Announces Separation, Calls His Actions 'Unforgivable'

Tue, 10 October 2017 at 11:29 pm

Newly Single Hayden Christensen Steps Out for a Lunch Run

Hayden Christensen steps out solo while picking up food-to-go at Kreation Organic Juicery on Tuesday afternoon (October 10) in Studio City, Calif.

The 36-year-old actor recently split from his longtime partner Rachel Bilson after nearly a decade together.

Hayden and Rachel are the parents of a daughter, Briar Rose, who will turn three-years-old later this month.

Over the summer, Hayden filmed the movie Little Italy with Emma Roberts and a first look photo from the film set was released a few months ago.
Photos: BackGrid USA
