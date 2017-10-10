Newly Single Hayden Christensen Steps Out for a Lunch Run

Hayden Christensen steps out solo while picking up food-to-go at Kreation Organic Juicery on Tuesday afternoon (October 10) in Studio City, Calif.

The 36-year-old actor recently split from his longtime partner Rachel Bilson after nearly a decade together.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of

Hayden and Rachel are the parents of a daughter, Briar Rose, who will turn three-years-old later this month.

Over the summer, Hayden filmed the movie Little Italy with Emma Roberts and a first look photo from the film set was released a few months ago.