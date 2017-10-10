Top Stories
Kate Middleton Shows Tiny Baby Bump at First Appearance Since Pregnancy Announcement

Kate Middleton Shows Tiny Baby Bump at First Appearance Since Pregnancy Announcement

Tue, 10 October 2017 at 3:44 pm

Niall Horan Waves to Fans While Arriving for a Radio Interview in Paris!

Niall Horan Waves to Fans While Arriving for a Radio Interview in Paris!

Niall Horan is in great spirits while on his international promo grind!

The 24-year-old Flicker singer-songwriter was spotted heading into NRJ Radio on Tuesday (October 10) in Paris, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Niall Horan

Niall happily waved to fans and photographers as he entered the building.

Niall recently revealed that he’s releasing a short film alongside his upcoming solo debut album Flicker exclusively on Apple Music, which will be released on October 20.

“I’m ready to go and show people how proud of the album I am,” he explains in a trailer for the short film.

Watch a trailer for the short film below!

A post shared by Niall Horan (@niallhoran) on

Just Jared on Facebook
niall horan nrj 00
niall horan nrj 01
niall horan nrj 03
niall horan nrj 06
niall horan nrj 08

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Niall Horan

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Nelly's ex-girlfriend Ashanti is speaking out about his rape accusations - TMZ
  • Jordan Fisher is sharing his adoption story - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Winslet and other celebrities are speaking out against Harvey Weinstein - TooFab
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi just released its first full trailer - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Tiffany Thornton is defending her new marriage following her husband's passing in 2015 - Just Jared Jr