Niall Horan Waves to Fans While Arriving for a Radio Interview in Paris!

Niall Horan is in great spirits while on his international promo grind!

The 24-year-old Flicker singer-songwriter was spotted heading into NRJ Radio on Tuesday (October 10) in Paris, France.

Niall happily waved to fans and photographers as he entered the building.

Niall recently revealed that he’s releasing a short film alongside his upcoming solo debut album Flicker exclusively on Apple Music, which will be released on October 20.

“I’m ready to go and show people how proud of the album I am,” he explains in a trailer for the short film.

Watch a trailer for the short film below!