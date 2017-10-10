Top Stories
Harvey Weinstein's Wife Georgina Chapman Announces Separation, Calls His Actions 'Unforgivable'

Harvey Weinstein's Wife Georgina Chapman Announces Separation, Calls His Actions 'Unforgivable'

Kate Middleton Shows Tiny Baby Bump at First Appearance Since Pregnancy Announcement

Kate Middleton Shows Tiny Baby Bump at First Appearance Since Pregnancy Announcement

Tue, 10 October 2017 at 9:39 pm

NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick Welcomes First Child with Wife Karly!

NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick Welcomes First Child with Wife Karly!

Chris Kirkpatrick and his wife Karly have welcomed their first child into the world!

The 45-year-old former NSYNC singer is now the father of a son named Nash Dylan Kirkpatrick.

Karly gave birth on Tuesday (October 10) and Nash weighed in at 8 lbs., 9 oz. and measured 19.5 inches, according to People.

Karly and I are over the moon excited that we are welcoming a new addition to the family,” Chris previously said about becoming a dad. “We are both looking forward to becoming parents, and learning how much fun having a child will be.”

Congrats to the happy family!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Baby, Birth, Celebrity Babies, Chris Kirkpatrick, Karly Kirkpatrick, Nash Kirkpatrick

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Nelly's ex-girlfriend Ashanti is speaking out about his rape accusations - TMZ
  • Jordan Fisher is sharing his adoption story - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Winslet and other celebrities are speaking out against Harvey Weinstein - TooFab
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi just released its first full trailer - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Tiffany Thornton is defending her new marriage following her husband's passing in 2015 - Just Jared Jr