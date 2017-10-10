NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick Welcomes First Child with Wife Karly!

Chris Kirkpatrick and his wife Karly have welcomed their first child into the world!

The 45-year-old former NSYNC singer is now the father of a son named Nash Dylan Kirkpatrick.

Karly gave birth on Tuesday (October 10) and Nash weighed in at 8 lbs., 9 oz. and measured 19.5 inches, according to People.

“Karly and I are over the moon excited that we are welcoming a new addition to the family,” Chris previously said about becoming a dad. “We are both looking forward to becoming parents, and learning how much fun having a child will be.”

Congrats to the happy family!