'Pussycat Dolls' Set to Reunite! (Report)

Get ready to loosen up those “Buttons“: The Pussycat Dolls are reportedly set to reunite!

After eight years apart, Nicole Scherzinger along with other members Melody Thornton, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta and Kimberly Wyatt are indeed rumored to be plotting a comeback.

Adding to the rumors is a brand new PCD Reunion website and Instagram page urging fans to sign-up for a mailing list.

“Talk of the girls ­getting back together has been rife for a few years now and they have finally found a time which works for them all,” a group insider said in a statement. “They are still deciding whether it will involve a full tour or just a handful of performances but they are excited to be getting out there together again. The girls feel the time is right to let bygones be bygones and put any differences they had behind them and celebrate the great songs they made. As well as their old tunes, they are hoping to treat fans with new music, too.”

Are you excited for the return of the Pussycat Dolls? Stay tuned for more news…