Rihanna Keeps a Low Profile While Out in NYC

Rihanna looks super stylish while leaving dinner on Tuesday night (October 10) in New York City.

The 29-year-old entertainer kept her Burberry hat low with a matching Burberry coat over a little, black dress as she stepped out for the night.

Rihanna recently launched her new beauty line Fenty to rave reviews.

Earlier that day, Rihanna took to Instagram to share a couple “casual” photos of herself posing in a blue ballgown.