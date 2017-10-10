Rihanna Keeps a Low Profile While Out in NYC
Rihanna looks super stylish while leaving dinner on Tuesday night (October 10) in New York City.
The 29-year-old entertainer kept her Burberry hat low with a matching Burberry coat over a little, black dress as she stepped out for the night.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna
Rihanna recently launched her new beauty line Fenty to rave reviews.
Earlier that day, Rihanna took to Instagram to share a couple “casual” photos of herself posing in a blue ballgown.