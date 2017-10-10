Top Stories
Harvey Weinstein's Wife Georgina Chapman Announces Separation, Calls His Actions 'Unforgivable'

Kate Middleton Shows Tiny Baby Bump at First Appearance Since Pregnancy Announcement

Tue, 10 October 2017 at 9:50 pm

Rihanna Keeps a Low Profile While Out in NYC

Rihanna Keeps a Low Profile While Out in NYC

Rihanna looks super stylish while leaving dinner on Tuesday night (October 10) in New York City.

The 29-year-old entertainer kept her Burberry hat low with a matching Burberry coat over a little, black dress as she stepped out for the night.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

Rihanna recently launched her new beauty line Fenty to rave reviews.

Earlier that day, Rihanna took to Instagram to share a couple “casual” photos of herself posing in a blue ballgown.

tuesdays.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Rihanna

