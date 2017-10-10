Top Stories
Tue, 10 October 2017 at 1:22 pm

'Riverdale' Co-Stars Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Return to Vancouver Together

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are back in Vancouver!

The Riverdale co-stars (and heavily rumored couple!) were spotted arriving back in Vancouver to continue filming their show on Monday (October 9) in British Columbia, Canada.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cole Sprouse

The two actors have been spotted traveling together already, even going out for dinner dates and trips, but they’ve yet to confirm whether or not they’re actually dating.

Cole would also neither confirm or deny the rumors in a recent interview.

Either way, it’s always nice to have a travel buddy!
Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart

