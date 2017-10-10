Rose McGowan Slams Donna Karan for Harvey Weintein Statements: 'You Are Scum in a Fancy Dress'

Rose McGowan is standing up for women and victims of sexual misconduct and is speaking out against fashion designer Donna Karan for her recent statements that seemingly support Harvey Weinstein.

On the red carpet, Donna apparently told reporters, “To see it here in our own country is very difficult, but I also think how do we display ourselves? How do we present ourselves as women? What are we asking? Are we asking for it by presenting all the sensuality and all the sexuality?” Donna has since issued an apology.

Rose responded to Donna saying women may be “asking for it” by tweeting, “Donna Karan you are a DEPLORABLE Aiding and abetting is a moral crime. You are scum in a fancy dress.”