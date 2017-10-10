Russell Crowe Sports Fuller Figure on Set with Nicole Kidman

Russell Crowe walks around set in costume while filming scenes for his upcoming movie Boy Erased on Monday (October 9) in Atlanta, Ga.

The 53-year-old actor was spotted filming with Nicole Kidman, who was seen in a leopard print top.

Russell filmed scenes amid accusations that he helped producer Harvey Weinstein kill a story in the New York Times back in 2004.

Matt Damon was also reportedly involved, but he denied allegations that he helped the disgraced movie mogul cover up a story.