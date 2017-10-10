Top Stories
Kate Middleton Shows Tiny Baby Bump at First Appearance Since Pregnancy Announcement

Kate Middleton Shows Tiny Baby Bump at First Appearance Since Pregnancy Announcement

Tue, 10 October 2017 at 5:33 pm

Russell Crowe Sports Fuller Figure on Set with Nicole Kidman

Russell Crowe Sports Fuller Figure on Set with Nicole Kidman

Russell Crowe walks around set in costume while filming scenes for his upcoming movie Boy Erased on Monday (October 9) in Atlanta, Ga.

The 53-year-old actor was spotted filming with Nicole Kidman, who was seen in a leopard print top.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Russell Crowe

Russell filmed scenes amid accusations that he helped producer Harvey Weinstein kill a story in the New York Times back in 2004.

Matt Damon was also reportedly involved, but he denied allegations that he helped the disgraced movie mogul cover up a story.
Just Jared on Facebook
russell crowe sports fuller figure on set with nicole kidman 01
russell crowe sports fuller figure on set with nicole kidman 02
russell crowe sports fuller figure on set with nicole kidman 03
russell crowe sports fuller figure on set with nicole kidman 04
russell crowe sports fuller figure on set with nicole kidman 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Nelly's ex-girlfriend Ashanti is speaking out about his rape accusations - TMZ
  • Jordan Fisher is sharing his adoption story - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Winslet and other celebrities are speaking out against Harvey Weinstein - TooFab
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi just released its first full trailer - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Tiffany Thornton is defending her new marriage following her husband's passing in 2015 - Just Jared Jr