Stephen Amell & Grant Gustin Return to Vancouver to Film Their Shows!

It’s back to work for Stephen Amell and Grant Gustin!

The 36-year-old and 27-year-old stars of Arrow and The Flash were spotted touching down in Vancouver on Monday (October 9) to continue filming their shows in British Columbia, Canada.

The two were spotted flashing friendly peace signs to photographers and even stopped to sign autographs for some fans in the airport.

During the summer, Stephen posted pictures from the Vancouver Pride Parade alongside his wife Cassandra Jean and vowed to walk in the parade if he’s in town again next summer after receiving some negativity in his comments.