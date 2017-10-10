Top Stories
Tyler Posey Addresses Leaked Video Scandal for the First Time

Tue, 10 October 2017

Steve Aoki Reveals New Details About Collaborations With BTS & Bella Thorne!

Steve Aoki is opening up about his highly anticipated collaboration with K-pop superstar troupe BTS!

The 39-year-old “Just Hold On” producer revealed that he’s working on a track that the group recorded in Korea.

“I’m working on a song that they did in Korea that they asked me to remix and change up the beat and make it my own. It’s an incredible song. The guys are so talented and it’s a pleasure to work with them and their team. I’m excited about that project,” he told Hollywood Life.

As for a release date? “The song is going to drop soon!” he teased.

But wait, there’s more: Steve is also working on a track with Bella Thorne!

“It’s going to be a part of my next album. Neon Future 3 will be coming out next year and she’ll be featured on a song that we worked on together,” he revealed, calling her “incredible.” Exciting!

For more from Steve, head to HollywoodLife.com.
