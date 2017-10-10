Terry Crews Says a Male Executive Groped Him Last Year
Terry Crews is speaking out about how he was allegedly groped by a “high-level” Hollywood executive last year.
The 49-year-old Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor is revealing his story amid the Harvey Weinstein scandal, in which several actresses have claimed they were either sexually harassed or assaulted by the powerful producer.
“This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME,” Terry tweeted. “My wife [and] I were at a Hollywood function last year [and] a high level Hollywood executive came over [to] me and groped my privates.”
Read all of this tweets below.
This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME. (1/Cont.)
— terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017
Click inside to read all 16 of Terry Crews’ tweets on the subject…
My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates. (2/cont.)
— terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017
Jumping back I said What are you doing?! My wife saw everything n we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk. (3/cont.)
— terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017
I was going to kick his ass right then— but I thought twice about how the whole thing would appear. (4/cont.)
— terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017
“240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho” would be the headline the next day. (5/cont.)
— terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017
Only I probably wouldn’t have been able to read it because I WOULD HAVE BEEN IN JAIL. So we left.
(6/cont.)
— terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017
That night and the next day I talked to everyone I knew that worked with him about what happened. (7/cont.)
— terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017
He called me the next day with an apology but never really explained why he did what he did. (8/cont.)
— terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017
I decided not 2 take it further becuz I didn’t want 2b ostracized— par 4 the course when the predator has power n influence. (9/cont.)
— terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017
I let it go. And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go. (10/cont.)
— terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017
Who’s going 2 believe you? ( few) What r the repercussions?(many) Do u want 2 work again? (Yes) R you prepared 2b ostracized?(No)(11/cont.)
— terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017
I love what I do. But it’s a shame and the height of disappointment when someone tries to takes advantage of that. (12/cont.)
— terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017
He knows who he is. But sumtimes Uhav2 wait & compare notes w/ others who’ve been victimized in order 2gain a position of strength. (13cont)
— terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017
I understand and empathize with those who have remained silent. But Harvey Weinstein is not the only perpetrator. (14/cont.)
— terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017
Hollywood is not the only business we’re this happens, and to the casualties of this behavior— you are not alone. (15/cont.)
— terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017
Hopefully, me coming forward with my story will deter a predator and encourage someone who feels hopeless. (16/end)
— terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017