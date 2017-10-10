Top Stories
Terry Crews Says a Male Executive Groped Him Last Year

Terry Crews Says a Male Executive Groped Him Last Year

Terry Crews is speaking out about how he was allegedly groped by a “high-level” Hollywood executive last year.

The 49-year-old Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor is revealing his story amid the Harvey Weinstein scandal, in which several actresses have claimed they were either sexually harassed or assaulted by the powerful producer.

“This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME,” Terry tweeted. “My wife [and] I were at a Hollywood function last year [and] a high level Hollywood executive came over [to] me and groped my privates.”

Read all of this tweets below.

Click inside to read all 16 of Terry Crews’ tweets on the subject…

