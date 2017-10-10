Tiffany Thornton Defends Her New Marriage to Fans Who Say It's 'Too Soon' After First Husband's Death

Tiffany Thornton is speaking out to defend her new marriage against anyone who doesn’t support it.

The 31-year-old Sonny with a Chance and So Random! actress married Gospel Light Church worship pastor Josiah Capaci over the weekend, and some fans commented that the marriage comes too soon after her first husband’s death.

Tiffany‘s former husband Chris Carney sadly passed away following a single car accident back in December 2015.

“This. This is love,” Tiffany captioned the Instagram photo below. “That all encompassing, enduring, accepting, near perfect love. The kind that trumps my need to snap back at people who have the audacity to comment on my Instagram about whether I loved my first husband or not. But let me take a moment to explain something to you. There is no timeline for grief or for when God moves in your life in undeniable ways. There are a lot of people who think it isn’t good to be transparent on social media but I say forget that. I’m going to be open and honest because God wants me to. It’s part of my testimony and it needs to be said.”

“I was a mess yesterday during our wedding ceremony,” she continued. “So many emotions flooded my heart as I walked down those balcony steps to the arms of my gift from God. I thought of Chris watching us and knowing he would have loved the choice I made, for me and for the boys. I thought of Chris‘s amazing parents sitting front row and how much of a blessing they have been and will forever be in our lives. How happy they are for the boys and I and how much they already love Josiah. I am so completely humbled by the love I receive from this man. Jo came along EXACTLY when God knew I needed him. It wasn’t my choice to fall in love so quickly after chris passed but I was growing so comfortable with being alone that it was becoming unhealthy.”

“Looking back now I think God saw that if I went too long without love that it would become increasingly difficult for me to submit to the authority of a husband after being set in my own ways,” Tiffany added. “When I say ‘Jo is the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me’ that in no way indicates that I didn’t love my first husband with all that I had.”

“How dare any one of you judge me and say that on a social platform,” she finished. “It doesn’t make you any better of a person to cast judgment on others and sit in the seat of mockers. I will always love chris and jo knows that. And I will always love Jo. The beautiful thing about love is that it multiplies as new blessings come into your life. I don’t have to share one bucket of love with the special people in my life. Each one has their own bucket. Get it? Isn’t that amazing?? God’s timing is not our own. And I praise Him for that. You should too.”