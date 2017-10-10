Top Stories
Tyler Posey Addresses Leaked Video Scandal for the First Time

Tue, 10 October 2017 at 12:10 pm

Tom Petty's Cause of Death Not Yet Determined

  • Tom Petty‘s cause of death has not been revealed on his death certificate and it may be because autopsy results haven’t come in – TMZ
  • Everything you need to know before The Flash premiere – Just Jared Jr
  • Watch the new Justice League trailer – Lainey Gossip
  • More are speaking out about Harvey Weinstein‘s allegations – TooFab
  • Is Rey heading to the Dark Side!? – MTV
  • DIY Halloween costumes you can do on the cheap – Popsugar
  • Nelly's ex-girlfriend Ashanti is speaking out about his rape accusations - TMZ
  • Jordan Fisher is sharing his adoption story - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Winslet and other celebrities are speaking out against Harvey Weinstein - TooFab
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi just released its first full trailer - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Tiffany Thornton is defending her new marriage following her husband's passing in 2015 - Just Jared Jr