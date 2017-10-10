Tue, 10 October 2017 at 12:10 pm
Tom Petty's Cause of Death Not Yet Determined
- Tom Petty‘s cause of death has not been revealed on his death certificate and it may be because autopsy results haven’t come in – TMZ
- Everything you need to know before The Flash premiere – Just Jared Jr
- Watch the new Justice League trailer – Lainey Gossip
- More are speaking out about Harvey Weinstein‘s allegations – TooFab
- Is Rey heading to the Dark Side!? – MTV
- DIY Halloween costumes you can do on the cheap – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook