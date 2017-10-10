Vine Star Jacob Sartorius Wants to Break Justin Bieber's Madison Square Garden Record

Vine star Jacob Sartorius is the latest young celeb to stop by the RAW studios and he’s opening up about some of his bucket list goals.

The 14-year-old singer said that one thing he wants to achieve is breaking the record for the youngest entertainer to sell out New York City concert venue Madison Square Garden.

“I think right now the record is 16 and a half, by Justin Bieber, and I’m 14 and a half, so if you do the math, that’s two years, so I just gotta put out fire music. That’s it,” Jacob said in the interview.

Jacob Sartorius Gives RAW Interview