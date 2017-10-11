Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Her Toned Abs While Training for VS Fashion Show!

Alessandra Ambrosio is showing off her assets during an afternoon at the gym on Tuesday (October 10) in New York City.

The 36-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel worked out in the new Victoria’s Secret Angel Max Sport Bra as she trained in the Train Like An Angel program with trainer Tracy Anderson.

Alessandra looked super off her super toned abs as she begins training for the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

This year’s runway show will take place in China and this will be the 6th time Alessandra has walked in the VS fashion show.

