Angelina Jolie Shares Her 'Harper's Bazaar' Cover with Three Rescue Cheetahs!

Angelina Jolie covers the special 150th Anniversary collector’s edition of Harper’s Bazaar‘s November 2017 issue, which was shot at a wildlife sanctuary in Namibia.

Here’s what the actress/director/humanitarian had to share with the mag:

On what Namibia represents to her: “For me, Namibia represents not only ties of family and friendship but also the effort to the balance between humans and the environment so crucial to our future.”

On the link between the environment and women’s rights: “Women make up most of the world’s poor…when the environment is damaged—for example when fishing stocks are destroyed, wildlife is killed by poachers, or tropical forests are bulldozed—it deepens their poverty. Women’s education and health are the first things to suffer.”

On what her life experience has taught her: “If my life experience has taught me anything, it is only what you stand for, and what you choose to stand against, that defines you. As the San people say: you are never lost if you can see your path to the horizon.”

The three Cheetahs on the cover with Angelina are three orphaned rescues that she has been sponsoring since they were cubs! Angelina‘s aim to to bring attention to the impact of our choices on the environment and wildlife, and the dangers of poaching and the demand for products made from wild animals.

FYI: Angelina is wearing a Ralph Lauren Collection dress.

For more from Angelina, head on over to HarpersBazaar.com.